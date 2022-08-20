L & S Advisors Inc Invests $2.97 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 428.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

