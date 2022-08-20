L & S Advisors Inc Invests $7.85 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. Chubb makes up about 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,980. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.36. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.