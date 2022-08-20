L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

