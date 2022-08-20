L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,821 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

