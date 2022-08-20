L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 252.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 3.8 %

BX stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.