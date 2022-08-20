Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $1,028,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Shares of LRCX opened at $476.79 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

