Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.08.
Landstar System Price Performance
Shares of LSTR stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Landstar System Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.
Insider Activity at Landstar System
In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Landstar System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.