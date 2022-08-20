Lannett (LCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Lannett alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lannett

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lannett in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.