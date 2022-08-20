Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 5,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lazydays Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazydays (LAZY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.