Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 5,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lazydays Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lazydays by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 11.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.