Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 306,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,007,000 after buying an additional 236,548 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,093,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,431. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

