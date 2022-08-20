Leelyn Smith LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GD traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.67. 724,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,933. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.46 and a 200 day moving average of $228.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
