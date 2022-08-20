Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 1,921 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. 8,702,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

