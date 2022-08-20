Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 704,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,365 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 270,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

