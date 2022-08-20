Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,349,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $347,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

