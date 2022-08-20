LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson Sells 23,643 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 7.5 %

LZ stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $587,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 624,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

