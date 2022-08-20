LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells $182,557.80 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) COO Richard Preece sold 15,930 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $182,557.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,568.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. 1,044,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,489. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.