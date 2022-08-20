Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 1,665,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,258. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after acquiring an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 341,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 31.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after buying an additional 493,971 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

