Levolution Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $250.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003751 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00102762 BTC.

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

