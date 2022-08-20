LGCY Network (LGCY) Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $73,354.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars.

