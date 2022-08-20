LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.59 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,273.29 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,237.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4,485.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

