LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $856,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 1.6 %

NetEase stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

