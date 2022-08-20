LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $60.48 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

