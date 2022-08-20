LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 170.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

SYK stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

