LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 11,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.