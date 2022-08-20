LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 245.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com Price Performance

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

