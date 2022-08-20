LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ATKR opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

