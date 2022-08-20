LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

