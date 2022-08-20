LGT Group Foundation Acquires 19,992 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Twilio to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of TWLO opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

