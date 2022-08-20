LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR stock opened at $4,273.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,237.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,485.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

