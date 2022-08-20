LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $238.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.