LGT Group Foundation Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Ferrari by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $207.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.10.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

