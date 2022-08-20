LGT Group Foundation Has $5.23 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,151 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

