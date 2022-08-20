LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NetEase Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.