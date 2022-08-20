LGT Group Foundation Purchases 83,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2,329.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.