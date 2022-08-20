LGT Group Foundation Takes $4.40 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 301,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 68,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

BK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

