Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 18,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $211.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

