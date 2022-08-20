Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.88.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

TSE:LSPD opened at C$26.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.79. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity

About Lightspeed Commerce

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total transaction of C$138,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at C$189,904. Also, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at C$361,630.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $172,568.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.