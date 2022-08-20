Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.88.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
TSE:LSPD opened at C$26.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.79. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Insider Activity
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
