LINK (LN) Price Tops $38.26 on Major Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. LINK has a market cap of $236.01 million and $571,313.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $38.26 or 0.00181850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is link.network. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.