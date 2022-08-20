LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 297.60 ($3.60).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In related news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($142,580.96). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53).

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

LON:LMP opened at GBX 235.80 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.72. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 224.60 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

