LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

LNSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.80 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

