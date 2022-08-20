Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $495.63 million and approximately $48.70 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003661 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00101988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032441 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

