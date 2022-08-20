Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

