Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 321.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCID traded down 1.48 on Friday, reaching 16.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,005,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 18.46 and a 200-day moving average of 20.99. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

