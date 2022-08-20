LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $16.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 61.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,871.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 302,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 299,391 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

