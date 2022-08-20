Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $173.86 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

