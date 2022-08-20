Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $145.41 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $4,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Madison Square Garden Sports

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

