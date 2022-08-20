Magellan Financial Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.69 (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.689 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Financial Group

In related news, insider David George 400,000 shares of Magellan Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.