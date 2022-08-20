Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 1,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.32.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.