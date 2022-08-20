Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

