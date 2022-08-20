Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

